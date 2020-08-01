BILLINGS, Mt. - An employee at the Prairie Tower apartments in Downtown Billings has tested positive for COVID-19.

The apartment complex caters to seniors and disabled residents in the area.

The property managers confirmed the positive in a letter shared with residents on Friday. The letter also outlined what precautions residents should take as outlined by the CDC to prevent contraction of the virus.

We have reached out to Prairie Tower apartments and Tamarack Property Management for comment but have yet to hear back.