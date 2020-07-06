BILLINGS, Mont. - The men's pre-release center in Billings, Alpha House, confirms a detainee tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

David Armstrong, CEO of Alternatives Inc. who operates Alpha House says they are now quarantining their whole facility, which he says houses about 200 people.

Armstrong says the resident who tested positive for COVID-19 is not hospitalized but has been isolated.

He says Alpha House will remain in quarantine until they receive further instructions from the CDC, Montana Department of Corrections, and RiverStone Health.

We reached out to each of those organizations who told us they are all working together to decide what's the best course of action.

Armstrong says as of right now, no other residents are showing any signs or symptoms of the virus.

"When you have a person who has COVID-19, you would consult the health department and the department of corrections and so we're in the process of doing that, until that point, it's not a lock down, it's a quarantine until we determine the next course of action."

The Department of Corrections tells us they are sending people to Alpha House Wednesday to test each of their residents.