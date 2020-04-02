BILLINGS, Mont. -- Many businesses, both small and large, are being forced to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. One of those businesses is a manufacturing company in Billings. All American Pharmaceutical has completely changed its supply chain to meet Montana's demand for hand sanitizer.

Dr. Jeff Golini of All American Pharmaceutical says, "I just woke up in the middle of the night and realized their was a need and I thought, you know, we produce liquids, we have packaging equipment, large tanks, doesn’t seem like the formulation was that difficult, looked at a bottle of sanitizer, came into the lab, formulated a couple formulas, and there we go.”

All American Pharmaceutical usually produces dietary supplements, including protein powders, weight loss pills, and other capsules and liquids, but now they have switched gears to hand sanitizer.

“The one thing we found from a consumer standpoint is, you know, having some hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands gives you a little sense of security," says Dr. Golini.

He says they've donated most of the product and right now they are selling just enough to cover costs.

“If I could make toilet paper I would do that too, but I don’t know how, so all we can do is help out with hand sanitizer," he continues.

Dr. Golini says on the production side, making sanitizer is very similar to making supplements. U.S. Senator Steve Daines' Office assisted the company in getting permits from the Federal Alcohol Bureau to acquire enough raw materials.

“Businesses, individuals who are able to step up and help out, you know, that’s really what it’s all about," Dr. Golini says, "share some toilet paper with somebody, help an elderly person get their groceries, for us, it’s hand sanitizer, so again if more people give a hand and do their part, I think this thing will come out well.”

Dr. Golini says their sanitizer is being utilized by hospitals and law enforcement officers in Yellowstone County. If you are in need of hand sanitizer, Dr. Golini says they are trying to meet the needs of all Montanans.