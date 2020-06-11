BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Alberta Bair Theater first opened its doors almost 90 years ago. It has been a staple of art and culture in the Billings community before it closed for renovations over one year ago. The theater planned on having a grand-reopening this fall until coronavirus forced the venue to delay its upcoming season.

"It was a really tough decision," says Jan Dietrich, Executive Director, "Difficult on the board, the staff, we've all put so much into the renovation, the programming...Jodi had a great lineup, and it's just so disappointing to get so close and not be able to open."

Jan says theater staff is monitoring the spread of the virus closely, but she says the board ultimately decided this week to postpone its upcoming season for the safety of artists, audiences, volunteers, vendors, and staff. She says a lot of the performances scheduled this fall were international artists and a lot of them were having problems getting visas because of the global pandemic.

Ron Yates, President of the Alberta Bair Theater Board of Directors, says the theater staff ran models of socially distanced seating with reduced capacity, and he says it became clear to the board that waiting is the best course of action, something Jan and many of the staff find very discouraging after more than a year of construction. Nevertheless, it's clear the theater still remains in Jan's heart. After all, it gave Jan her first job in Billings in 1990 as a Theater Education Director.

"So I've been involved in one way or another either as a board member or staff. Since that time, I think what it does to my soul.. can't say enough of how you feel when you see a live performance and I think it's going to be live performance and the arts that will get us all back together again," she says.