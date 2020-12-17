MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Alabama State University says it's the first university in the U.S. to use a drone delivery system to sanitize its campus.

The school demonstrated the technology on Wednesday, spraying seats and other surfaces in the football stadium.

The drone is used to spray a sanitzer called Varigard on surfaces to disinfect them.

A news release from Alabama State says Varigard is a "bio-based organic sanitizer that has been lab tested to kill COVID-19 and other viruses."

University President Dr. Quinton Ross Jr. says he's encouraging his colleagues across the country to consider using the technology.

"We're the proof is in the pudding. We show and prove that this technology -- it works -- and it's something that everyone should consider, and I think the sooner that all of them embrace using this new technology, the quicker we get to some sense of normalcy," Ross said.