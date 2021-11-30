Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote a Facebook post Tuesday saying the CMS COVID vaccine mandate has been blocked for healthcare workers.

You can view Knudsen's full post below:

Governor Greg Gianforte released the following statement, praising the injunction:

“Hundreds of Montanans at risk of losing their livelihoods from the president’s unlawful overreach can now breathe a sigh of relief. Not only is the president’s mandate unconstitutional, but it would devastate Montana health care providers already struggling with a long-standing worker shortage. Discrimination based on vaccination status is illegal in Montana, and we’ll continue to work to protect the rights of Montanans.”

Likewise, Senator Steve Daines issued the following statement:

“This is big news for Montana. President Biden’s overreaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate threatens Montana hospitals, Montana healthcare workers and Montanans seeking access to essential care. I’m very glad to see it blocked. We must keep up the fight.”