HELENA - Attorney General Tim Fox and the Montana Motor Vehicle Division want to update Montanans on how COVID-19 has impacted driver license renewal and replacement services, as well as vehicle registration renewals. Fox and Montana Motor Vehicle Division Administrator Sarah Garcia will hold a tele-town hall tonight, May 7, starting at 6:30 pm to help get the word out to Montanans.

“In response to the pandemic, the Montana Motor Vehicle Division has made more options available for renewing or replacing your driver’s license, as well as vehicle registration renewals,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “We want people to know about these choices, as well as changes made at exam stations to make them compliant with social distancing standards for people who still prefer or need to access services in person, like getting a REAL ID,” Fox added.

During the tele-town hall, Fox and Garcia will address:

Changes made at MVD exam stations to ensure they’re compliant with social distancing standards

Online and mail-in service for driver license renewal and replacement

Online and mail-in service for vehicle registration renewals

Whether or not people can get a REAL ID online or by mail

How the pandemic has impacted driving tests

How the pandemic has impacted the accessibility of certain exam station locations

Anyone can listen to the tele-townhall here.

For more information about MVD services, visit www.mtdoj.gov/driving.