BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, just like every business, is being impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, they are taking precautions to ensure they can stay open and get their animals into new homes.

The shelter is taking multiple steps to keep their business safe, starting with opening an hour later, so their employees can come in and thoroughly sanitize all public areas.

For social distancing purposes, only 10 customers can come in at a time.

Before interacting with the animals, customers are asked to look through a sanitized book of all the available adoptions.

If a customer has an animal in mind they want to interact with, they can do so in a room that is cleaned after every use.

Executive Director, Triniti Chavez, says it's vital these animals continue to be adopted so shelters don't become over run.

Triniti would like to reminds people who are stuck at home, this is the perfect time to adopt or foster an animal, "Those people who are saying this is a perfect time for me to adopt an animal because I'm home for two weeks, I can help them get acclimated, potty trained, all of those things, it's kind of the perfect time to introduce a new animal to your family, so we're just trying to keep everyone safe so they can do that".

If you can't adopt right now, but want to support an animal, you can give donations to the shelter by visiting their website, http://yvas.org/donate-now/.