BILLINGS — RiverStone Health identified 29 additional COVID-19 deaths that were not previously reported after reviewing death certificates for the period starting Sept. 1.

Additionally, four Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 related illness over the weekend. The county's pandemic death toll now sits at 387 lives lost since April 2020, according to a release from RiverStone Health.

Two women in their 60s died on Oct. 15 in a local hospital. They were both unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. A vaccinated man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died in a local hospital on Oct. 16. A man in his 70s who was vaccinated with underlying health conditions died in a local hospital on Oct. 17.

"With these additional death reports from September and October, our hearts go out to our many neighbors who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO, said. “Let us resolve to do all we can to prevent future COVID-19 illness and death by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone we love to get vaccinated.”

Data reconciliation is a standard step for ensuring accuracy in public health information. Billings hospitals generally report patient deaths quickly, but reporting of deaths in other locations doesn’t occur until death certificates are filed with the county and are reviewed for cause of death. Sometimes, there is a delay in figuring out where a person last resided to determine if he or she was a resident of Yellowstone County.

The deaths of people from outside our county who die in Billings hospitals are attributed to their counties of residence, not Yellowstone County.

Sixteen COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities in September and October including:

⦁ A man, in his 70s, Sept. 4, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 60s, Sept. 7, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 80s, Sept. 8, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 90s, Sept. 10, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 80s, Sept. 13, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 80s, Sept. 17, vaccinated, unknown health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 80s, Sept. 17, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 70s, Sept. 20, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 90s, Sept. 21, vaccinated, unknown health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 70s, Sept. 24, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 90s, Sept. 25, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 90s, Sept. 25, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 80s, Sept. 25, unknown vaccination status, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 60s, Sept. 29, vaccinated with underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 80s, Oct. 3, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 80s, Oct. 3, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

Four previously unreported COVID-19 deaths occurred at a Billings hospitals include:

⦁ A woman in her 80s, Sept. 1, vaccinated, unknown health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 50s, Sept. 26, unknown vaccination status, unknown health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 60s, Oct. 4, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 50s, Oct. 6, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

Nine COVID-19 deaths occurred at private residences including:

⦁ A man in his 70s, Sept. 4, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 90s, Sept. 6, vaccinated, unknown health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 60s, Sept. 8, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 50s, Sept. 11, unvaccinated, unknown health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 70s, Sept. 16, vaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 80s, Sept. 16, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 70s, Oct. 2, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A man in his 90s, Oct. 5, unvaccinated, underlying health conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 60s, Oct. 6, unvaccinated, unknown health conditions.

On Monday, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic has 145 inpatients with COVID-19, including 116 who were not vaccinated.

RiverStone Health continues to offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

