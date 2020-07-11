BILLINGS- RiverStone Health, with support from the Montana National Guard, tested 838 people for COVID-19 on Saturday, July 11.

A release from RiverStone Health says 153 people tested had symptoms of COVID-19 and 658 were asymptomatic.

The first test was completed at 8:30 and the last was completed at 1:30 pm.

A line for testing began forming at 4:45 am and by 8:00 am more than 150 cars were in line.

Testing ran from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and everyone in line by 12:00 pm was tested.

During the previous event, 463 people were tested, and at the time, only people who did not have symptoms could be tested.

Thee people from the previous event tested positive and it was later determined they had COVID-19 when they were tested.

Tests from the event on Saturday for those with symptoms are expected to be back within a couple of days. Each person who was symptomatic was instructed to stay home and isolate themselves from others until test results are known.

Household contacts of symptomatic people were instructed to quarantine as well.

Those tested who were asymptomatic should expect to learn of their test results within one to two weeks. RiverStone Health will notify Yellowstone County residents of their results when available.