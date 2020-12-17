HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting the 59th death of a County resident due to complications from COVID-19 Thursday.

They say the deceased is a man in his 80’s who had not been hospitalized prior to his death.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition is truly sorry to learn of his loss and send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Big Horn County community."

This is the 11th death recorded in Dec. for Big Horn County. They are reporting a fatality rate of 2.8%; however, they say the rate is 19.3% for those age 70 and older, and 29% for men age 70 and over.

Big Horn County also added 7 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.