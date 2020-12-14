HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County reports the 57th COVID-19 death Monday.

According to the Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson, the woman, in her 70s, was hospitalized prior to her death.

Johnson wrote, "Her family, friends, and the entire Big Horn County community is in the thoughts and prayers of the Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition as we all mourn her loss."

18 cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in the county Monday.

So far, nine people have died due to COVID-19 complications in Big Horn County in the month of December.