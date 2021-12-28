A Yellowstone County resident in his 50s died on Tuesday at a Billings hospital from COVID-19 related illness. He was unvaccinated and had other underlying health conditions that put him at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

Including the death reported today, 478 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to the pandemic virus. Statewide, 2,904 Montanans have died from COVID-19 complications.

RiverStone Health will be holding free vaccine clinics for people five and older on December 30th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.