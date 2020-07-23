HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting four county workers have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson wrote in a release all four workers were experiencing symptoms and were also in contact with people previously testing positive for COVID-19. Three of the employees work in the road/rural fire department, and the fourth works in the county jail as a detention officer, according to Johnson.

However, no Big Horn County inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, Johnson writes.

Currently, seven other county workers are quarantining at home due to being in contact with the four workers who came back with positive test results.

“The fact that COVID-19 infected our employees, despite our efforts, highlights the danger of this virus,” Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners George Real Bird III said in the release. “We will be redoubling our efforts, requiring masks to be worn by our employees when working with each other or County residents. We really hope that with everyone’s cooperation, we can keep our facilities and our County open for business.”

The Board of Commissioners is urging county residents to remain at home as much as they can, to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering if they cannot social distance.