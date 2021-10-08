BILLINGS — Yellowstone County recorded the death of another resident due to COVID-19 on Friday, RiverStone Health reports. Of the 12,539 active cases statewide, county residents account for 3,066 of them.

Yellowstone County residents also account for 340 of the 2,079 COVID-19 related deaths statewide so far, according to RiverStone Health and data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

A woman in her 80s died Thursday at a Billings hospital. She was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.

St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic, on Friday, were reportedly caring for 126 of the 463 COVID patients hospitalized statewide. Of those 126 patients 104 had not been vaccinated.

RiverStone Health continues to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics around Billings. You can get vaccinated at one of the following free, walk-in clinics:

⦁ Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harvest Fest, downtown Billings.

⦁ Monday, 4 to 6 p.m., Billings YMCA.

⦁ Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

⦁ Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. You can schedule an appointment at 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.