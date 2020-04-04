Three more cases of coronavirus have hit Montana. There are now 265 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning, according to the state's coronavirus task force.

Up until the morning Beaverhead County hadn't seen it's first case but this morning their reporting a woman in her 20s has tested positive.

Gallatin County numbers have not changed overnight. They still have the highest amount of cases in the state with 101. Both Missoula and Ravalli Counties added one each to their total.

In Missoula a female in her 20's tested positive and in Ravalli, it's being reported that a man in his 60s also tested positive.

As of Saturday morning, a total of 6,177 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state.

Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

