HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn Hospital Association (BHHA) is reporting three staff members with positive COVID-19 cases at Big Horn Senior Living (BHSL) Monday.

BHHA says in a release the two of the BHSL staff members are quarantining at home and have not been working with residents since they tested positive.

Public health officials are using the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention's suggested protocols to help the staff members isolate and fully recover. "We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread," BHHA writes in the release. "We want to make residents, their families, our employees and our community aware of this situation."

BHHA writes their priority at this time is ensuring the safety and well-being of their residents and staff members by taking appropriate infection management and emergency preparedness. They say they are sharing updates with residents and families through phone calls, email and text messages.

BHSL has been practicing surveillance testing of their staff every week since July 15 with help from Big Horn Valley Health Center.

"We continue to offer every assurance to our residents, resident families and employees that Big Horn Senior Living will be following all recommendations and will act in the best interests of our entire community."