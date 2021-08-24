BIG SANDY, Mont. — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike and hospitals’ ICUs reach capacity across Montana, millions of dollars were secured to help vaccinate young Montanans and support health care workers in Billings, Missoula and the surrounding regions.

Approximately $2.5 million in funding was secured for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to help vaccinate eligible children through last December’s government funding and COVID stimulus bill, and more than $1 million in CARES Act funding to support health care workings in the Billings and Missoula areas.

“It’s clear this virus isn’t done with us yet, so we need to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our communities from this deadly pandemic, which is why this critical funding is so important,” Senator Jon Tester said. "I encourage every eligible Montanan to get vaccinated as quickly as possible so we can put this pandemic behind us and get our economy back on the right track.”

According to a release, the CARES Act funding includes $600,000 for the Partnership Health Center in Missoula and $595,429 for RiverStone Health in Billings to help with COVID-19 response and resiliency.

All Montanans 12 years and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine free of charge. Vaccine appointments at participating clinics, pharmacies and other locations can be found at vaccines.gov.