HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 23.

The new positive cases include a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 40s. County health officials say one patient was found through contact tracing and the other came in for testing because they were symptomatic.

As of Tuesday, there is a total of 31 active cases of COVID-19 in Big Horn County. Thirty-four people have recovered and three people have died. The county says of the active cases, 28 patients are quarantining and recovering at home, and three are currently hospitalized. The new cases will be reported on the state coronavirus case map on Wednesday morning.

Health officials say contact tracing is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, you are asked to call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have: