BILLINGS - RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths at Canyon Creek Memory Care facility in Billings Monday.

RiverStone Health says in their release the two most recent deaths mark 12 COVID-19 deaths since July 6.

The following is the release from RiverStone Health in full regarding the recent deaths:

"RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, is reporting two additional COVID-19 related deaths stemming from the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

Saturday, July 18, a woman in her 80s passed away at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

Sunday, July 19, a man in his 80s also passed away at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

To protect the privacy of the individuals and their families, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the deaths.

These most recent deaths in Yellowstone County are reflected on today’s state COVID-19 tracking map. In the last two weeks, since Monday, July 6, a total of 12 residents from Canyon Creek have died.

'Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of these residents. Saying goodbye to a loved one is never easy and the tragedy of COVID-19 related deaths is all the more heartbreaking. Our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of these individuals,' said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO.

To date, 717 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 17 have died."