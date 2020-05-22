HARDIN, Mont. - The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition will be hosting two COVID-19 sentinel surveillance testing events next week as follows:

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital in Crow Agency

Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hardin High School in Hardin

Sentinel surveillance testing is random testing of a community to determine spread of a particular disease among that community. In this testing, the best data is achieved when a large number of people are tested.

The coalition says everyone who is willing to be tested is encourage to attend a testing event. Those between the ages of 18 and 36 are specifically asked to participate as this is the age group that has seen the highest number of positive test results in Montana.

Tribal members and non-tribal residents of Big Horn County are welcome to participate. Those wishing to be tested are required to bring valid I.D. and provide an operational telephone number and physical address (not P.O. Box) for follow-up with testing results.

The Crow Tribe Incident Response and IHS Public Health Nursing, with the support of Big Horn County Public Health, recently tested nearly 500 people at testing events in Lodge Grass and Pryor on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 and Friday, May 22, 2020.