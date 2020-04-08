BILLINGS - Two people in Billings working for the U.S. Postal Service tested positive for COVID-19, USPS announced Wednesday.

According to an email from USPS, there is little threat of exposure to other workers and the community.

The Centers for Disease Control and The World Health Organization both say at this time there is no proof COVID-19 transmits through the mail.

The following is a statement from USPS via email:

“The U.S. Postal Service has learned that two of our Billings, MT employees recently tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). We have followed the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Montana Health Department and thanks to our social distancing policy, we believe exposure risk to other employees or the public is minimal."