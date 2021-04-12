BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County has 2,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments open for residents 16 years old and older at MetraPark, RiverStone Health announced Monday.

The county is administering first-dose Pfizer vaccines at Cedar Hall at MetraPark. People can make an appointment online or by calling (406)651-6596.

Second-doses are happening at the Shrine Auditorium, located at 1125 Broadwater Avenue.

"Get your first COVID-19 vaccination this week so you can be completely immunized by May 20. That means you will have 90% protection against any COVID-19 infection and 100% protection against serious illness or death, according to clinical trials involving of thousands of Americans and the latest research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," RiverStone Health wrote.

In addition, RiverStone Health said teenagers 16 to 17 years old who live outside of Yellowstone County may also get vaccinated at MetraPark. Their parents and guardians may also get vaccinated at the same time.

16 and 17 year olds must have a parent or guardian with them at the time of their vaccination with a signed consent form.