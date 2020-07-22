BILLINGS - RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health officials, are reporting a COVID-19 death Wednesday, marking the nineteenth COVID-19 death in the county.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a man in his 60s passed away Tuesday at his residence.

RiverStone Health says they will not share any more information on the man for privacy reasons.

“The loss of another Yellowstone County person to this terrible disease affects all of us in our community,” John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO, said in the release. “Our hearts go out to this man’s family and friends. I urge everyone to honor the memory of those we have lost by doing everything possible to prevent more people from becoming ill: Wear masks in public, wash your hands often, keep at least six feet away from people not in your household, and stay home if you are ill.”