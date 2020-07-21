BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are reporting the eighteenth COVID-19 related death in the county Tuesday in Billings.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, a woman in her 90s died at the Canyon Creek Memory Care facility Monday. RiverStone Health will not release any further information on her identity out of respect for the woman's and her family's privacy.

RiverStone Health says this marks 13 COVID-19 deaths at the facility since July 6.

“I am running out of words to express the sadness and tragedy that these deaths have created in our organization and our community. For those among us who still doubt the reality of COVID-19 and its impact on all of us, I encourage you to wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands. Do these things not because I, or the governor, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to do so, but to honor these residents and their families that their deaths not be in vain,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO in the release.