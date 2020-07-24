BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are reporting the fifteenth COVID-19 death at Canyon Creek Memory Care Friday.

According to a release from Yellowstone County's public health Department, RiverStone Health, a man in his 80s died at the facility Thursday.

RiverStone Health will not share any more information regarding the death in protection of the man's and his family's privacy.

RiverStone Health says this death is counted in the state's COVID-19 tracking map Friday.

“Our deepest condolence to the decease’s loved ones. As we say goodbye to yet another Yellowstone County resident, let us not forget that our individual actions make a collective difference. Continue to follow the 3 Ws – wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands,” Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO John Felton said in the release.

RiverStone health says 820 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 21 have died.