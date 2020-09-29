COLUMBUS, Mont. - State health officials are reporting 10 positive cases at the Caslen Living Centers, Inc, Meadowlark assisted living facility in Columbus Tuesday.

According to a release from the Stillwater County Public Health Office (SCPHO), the cases were first reported Wednesday Sept. 23 and includes a total of 10 staff members and residents together. SCPHO says three residents have been hospitalized.

"Maintaining the health and safety of vulnerable population, as well as our community has been our highest priority," Dr. Cody White, Public Health Officer for Stillwater County, said in the release. "The Caslen Living Center Meadowlark facility is on of several assisted living residences in the state reporting illness in residents and/or employees."

The facility is not allowing visitors at the moment to conduct quarantine and contact tracing protocols.

According to SCPHO, all residents and staff members have been informed of the positive cases.