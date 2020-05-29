CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Health announced Friday the death of another Fremont County resident previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

WDH says the older woman had been hospitalized and did have certain health conditions that put her at a higher risk of severe disease in connection with COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have been 16 coronavirus-related deaths, 682 lab-confirmed cases, 209 probable cases, and 642 recoveries reported so far.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.