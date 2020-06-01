HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County reported a new positive case of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

The county says the newly confirmed case is an asymptomatic man in his 50s, who was tested during one of the recent sentinel surveillance testing events.

Eight of the total confirmed-positive cases have reportedly recovered. All 23 remaining patients are quarantining and recovering at home, as the previously hospitalized patient was released from the hospital Monday, according to the county.

The county says the Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service (IHS) Public Health Nursing are currently tracing the contacts of this new case. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.

Sentinel surveillance testing is random testing of members of a community to determine spread of a particular disease and can be useful in finding asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. A patient is asymptomatic when they show no outward signs of the disease.

The county says tracking down contacts of a positive case is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, you are asked to call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine your level of exposure: