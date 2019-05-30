Cooney State Park closed due to flooding

Cooney State Park is still closed due to widespread flooding. It closed the evening of May 28. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks does not have an estimate at this time on when the park will reopen.
Water is still pretty high. Picnic tables, boat ramps and some parking lots are underwater.
Gates have been set up to keep people out of flooded areas. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says that conditions are dangerous and pose a risk to public safety.
Marina Matheson is the Cooney State Park manager. She says that the flooding is pretty intense right now.
She said, "We are hoping to reopen as soon as possible but it just really depends on the water levels and when they recede."
She also says that if you have a campsite reserved, the reservation is cancelled and you are getting a refund.