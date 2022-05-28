Temperatures will be cooler through Memorial Day weekend, dropping into the upper 40s to lower 60s by Monday. Showers and afternoon thunderstorms can be expected through Sunday, with widespread rain and embedded afternoon thunderstorms anticipated for Monday. Accumulating heavy wet snow can be found in the mountains, and possibly in the foothills, on Sunday night and Monday, with high rain totals expected across the region, causing rivers and streams to rise. All of which, will result in significant ponding in fields and low lying areas.
Cool and Wet Weather for Memorial Day Weekend
