Cookout For A Cure is back in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. -- "Cookout For A Cure" is back in Billings. It's a community event that raises money for the American Cancer Society through Relay For Life.
 
Melanie Sands-Sydner, the Marketing Lead for Relay For Life said cookout for a cure not only raises money but also offers support emotionally to those in need. She added cancer treatment is expensive so everyone's donation counts. 
 
"Just even the slightest amount, $20 or someone coming in and donating is that little pebble in a big pond, it helps out so much because with that we help out in so many ways and when somebody is diagnosed we want to make sure they don't have to worry about the money or this and that. really your biggest fight is fighting cancer."
 
The goal for this year's Cookout For A Cure is $5,000 and On Tuesday, hungry donors raised $884. That's over forty more dollars than last year 
 
Everyone has three more opportunities to come out and enjoy tasty grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and a drink for $5. Cookout For A Cure is every Tuesday in the month of June from 5 to 7 pm at the Spoke Shop in Billings

