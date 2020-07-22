BILLINGS, MT - Just Add Monsters, the eGaming branch of Cowles Montana Media, will host a 3-on-3 virtual basketball tournament in August.

Registration is now open at justaddmonsters.com for gamers interested in joining the two day event.

Gamers will compete in NBA2K's blacktop mode on their platform of choice, Playstation, Xbox, or PC.

Gamers will compete for prizes and bragging rights with those in the "Elite Bracket", PC only, having their games broadcast live on SWX on August 23rd.

Tournament participation is limited to the first 100 people to register.

For tournament rules, FAQs, and to register click here.