BILLINGS - Once again we are honoring teachers in the Billings area who are going above and beyond for their students with our Gold Star Teacher Award.

This months winner is Ms. Erin Elenbaas from Highland Elementary School.

Elenbaas teaches a combined class of first and second graders, and has been teaching for 14 years.

She said she loves all of her students, but it's been challenging to keep them all sanitized during this pandemic.

Those who know Elenbaas say her compassion is what makes her stand out, especially when it's been a stressful year for students' families.

"Just in general, the stress has been higher this year, and the stress on families has been higher, and so I think being extra kind to each other, and reassuring each other that we are all in this together, I think has been really important," Elenbaas said.

