Construction project nearing completion on 24th Street West and Central Avenue

BILLINGS, MT- A project is nearing completion on 24th Street West and Central Avenue to update signal lights, sidewalks, and create a new turning lane at the intersection.
The project began planning nearly 5 years ago
"I think this will be really useful, " said Ed Scarlett, an employee at Weave Construction.
"I hope a lot of people stay safe with what the city is trying to design."
Most blocked off areas of the intersection will be open tomorrow. The turn lane is continuing to be blocked off as the city is finishing the landscape.