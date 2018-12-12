Construction continues to fix damaged gas line on Main St.

On Tuesday night, a damaged gas line at the intersection of Milton Road and Main Street closed off both roads in all directions.
Montana Dakota Utilities crews were at work today, patching up the gas line break. Access to Milton Rd. and one southbound lane of Main St. remained closed.
The gas line was hit by a Boring contractor doing work at the site. Mark Hanson with MDU says he does not know if the contractor called underground locates prior to doing work.
Most businesses at the intersection were open today after being evacuated last night.
The closest business to the site, Billings Dental Clinic, was closed. They left a note on their door saying they were closed today due to construction. We reached out to Billings Dental Clinic, but we were not able to contact them for more information.
MDU says repairs to the site should be completed by Thursday.