Reporter Connor McEvoy Jun 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX. GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Weather Currently in Billings 83° Sunny87° / 49° 8 PM 81° 9 PM 76° 10 PM 72° 11 PM 68° 12 AM 66° Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive daily news updates from KULR-8? Sign up today! Breaking News from KULR-8 Get breaking news in your email inbox as soon as it happens. Local Sports from SWX Get the latest headlines on local sports! From UM, MSU, High School sports and more. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesSheriff seeking help in IDing man in photo related to theft investigationMotorcyclist killed following crash at 27th and Central, police sayHighway 78 now open from Absarokee and ColumbusHighway 78 closed north of junction whit US -212Billings water treatment plant running at full capacity, normal water use may continueBobcat Football Helps Red Lodge Rise Above Historic FloodMissing woman last seen in Billings HeightsNew details released in fatal crash near RoundupI-90 reopens after fire near City Center exchange in BillingsRecreationists in Custer Gallatin National Forest asked to respect emergency closures Videos © Copyright 2022 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alert Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe