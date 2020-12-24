BILLINGS - RiverStone Health is reporting an additional COVID-19 related death of a Yellowstone County resident.

The individual was a man in his 80s who died Wednesday, December 23 in a Billings hospital.

“Any death is hard for family and friends grieving the loss of their loved one,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer and RiverStone Health CEO. “It can be especially hard to lose someone during the holiday season. Our deepest condolences to those missing a loved one.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 157 Yellowstone County residents have died of COVID-19 related illness.