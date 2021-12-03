BILLINGS — After reviewing death certificates, the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder's Office recorded three additional COVID-related deaths for the month of November.

There are now at least 47 people that died in November 2021 due to COVID, raising the pandemic death toll to 458.

According to RiverStone Health, the deceased, who all died at their homes, are:

A man in his 70s who was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 21.

A woman in her 80s who was not vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 23.

A woman in her 70s who was not vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 25.

Billings hospitals reportedly had 64 COVID inpatients on Friday, including 55 who weren’t vaccinated. Among those hospitalized, 27 were in ICU and 20 were on ventilators.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone ages 18 and older get a COVID booster shot six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or two months after their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

RiverStone Health will host the following vaccination clinics in December:

Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Family and pediatric clinic.

Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th in the four-story building.

Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Family and pediatric clinic.

Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th, in the four-story building.

Masks are required at all vaccination clinics. Children under the age of 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination.

Vaccine for people age 5 and older are available at local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

As a result of decreased demand, the free, drive-through community testing site in the St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M is now closed.

COVID testing options can be found at covid.riverstonehealth.org by looking under “I need to be tested for COVID-19”.