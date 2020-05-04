BILLINGS - The MSU Billings Foundation is trying to pool fund money going towards Montana State University Billings students who are financially affected by COVID-19 beginning Tuesday as a part of the worldwide #GivingTuesdayNow.

Tuesday, May 5 is the first ever #GivingTuesdayNow, a worldwide event geared towards raising money for coronavirus-related necessities. MSUB Foundation says in a release they plan to share student, staff, faculty and alumni testimonies about the struggles they have faced due to the pandemic on and off campus.

“We’re asking if the community will stand with the Yellowjacket family to support students when they need it most,” Bill Kennedy, MSUB Foundation president and CEO, said in the release. “Thank you for uniting with us to continue a long legacy of quality education and workforce preparedness at Montana State University Billings.”

MSUB Foundations says all financial contributions will be matched through the Montana Access Scholarship allowing them to distribute scholarships worth $1,000 to 250 students.

The fundraiser will be open throughout the month of May and people can donate on the MSUB website.