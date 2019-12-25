Montana Rescuer Mission serves hot meals for those in need this Christmas

The Montana Rescue Mission in Billings has been serving hot meals on Christmas for 70 years.

Jerri Fonner has been volunteering at MRM since 1982. She was one of the many volunteers serving on Christmas.

She says more than 100 people came in today, and describes the atmosphere as "warm and fuzzy."

She also says the Montana Rescue Mission is always looking for more volunteers.

MRM doesn't just provide food during the holidays, but helps deliver food, clothing, shelter and other services to people in need throughout the year.

To learn more about how you can volunteer with Montana Rescue Mission,, click here.