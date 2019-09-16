An internet safety report published by safewise shows that Montana has a lot of work to do to make the online experience safer for children.

Montana earned a D when it comes to current measures in place to protect kids online.

That's the lowest grade awarded by the safety and security brand.

The cowboy state also earned a d along with Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Montana gets credit for having laws on the books for specifying cyber bullying and enacting consequences for online harassment.

But the treasure state was dinged for lacking specific language addressing sexting.

Safewise also suggests putting protections in place that would allow schools to discipline students who are found to be cyberbullying other students on or off school grounds.

Click here to take a thorough look at the report.