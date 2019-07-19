Milestones for Max: Go Fund Me Jul 19, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Weather Currently in Billings 67°F Cloudy 81°F / 59°F 12 AM 65°F 1 AM 64°F 2 AM 62°F 3 AM 61°F 4 AM 60°F 7-Day Radar Alerts Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive daily news updates from KULR-8 TV? Signup today! Breaking News from KULR-8 Get breaking news in your email inbox as soon as it happens. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHouse under construction collapses and kills two peopleThe Federal Government warns Facebook users not to try their luck at Area 51 after online event goes viralSchool threatens to send kids to foster care for unpaid lunch debtFenn Treasure Hunter84-year-old woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 312Panera Bread one step closer to coming to BillingsFormer Montana family reunites with lost dog after 2 yearsBillings Parking Division looking to collect on $150,464 in unpaid parking ticketsMSU Billings issues public safety advisory after mountain lion sighting2 dead, 5 injured in Grand Teton National Park head-on crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. © Copyright 2019 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alert Top Stories