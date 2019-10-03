Magic City Wellness Expo offers information about alternative therapies

This weekend Billings will have it's first ever Wellness Expo, a day dedicated to educating the public to alternative health and wellness therapies.

The all day event will have more that 30 booths featuring wellness experts of various holistic therapies.

The list of vendors includes nutrition specialists, massage therapists, and local health food stores.

These vendors are supplying prizes to be raffled off every 20 minutes, and nine educational seminars will take place throughout the day.

Proceeds from the Wellness Expo will go to the Montana Brain Injury Support Group.

One of the organizers for the event, Elizabeth Shumaker, who also happens to be a massage therapist, says it's all expanding people's understanding about alternative therapies.

Ian Elliot, facilitator for the Montana Brain Injury Support Group, says alternative therapies helped him recover from his own brain injury sustained over 20 years ago.

He says Shumaker actually gives him monthly massages, and the two have bonded over the benefits of alternative therapies.

Once again, the first ever City Wellness Expo will take place Saturday, October 5th from 9 am to 6 pm.

The expo will be help at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Admissions is 5 dollars per person, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Montana Brain Injury Support Group.

You can find more information here.