COLUMBUS, Mont. – Stillwater County added an additional COVID-19 related death Friday, bringing total deaths for the county to eleven.

The woman, in her 50’s, passed away in an out of county hospital from complications of COVID-19.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family. As the COVID Vaccine becomes more readily available, we are confident active cases will lower, but we must all work together and continue wearing masks, washing hands and practice physical distancing,” said Stillwater County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Cody White.

Governor Greg Gianforte has released vaccine doses that will allow Public Health to begin working through the revised Phases 1b and 1c of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Current updates can be found on the Stillwater County News and Stillwater Billings Clinic websites. For further questions regarding who falls into these categories and/or to get on the wait list, please contact public health at (406)322-1070.