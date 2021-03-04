BILLINGS - After receiving surgery from the Washington State University veterinary school, Simpson the wolf pup is back and recovering at ZooMontana.

Simpson was diagnosed with Congenital Hydrocephalus, or 'water on the brain,' earlier this year and required surgery.

Staff at ZooMontana said Simpson is back: eating, bright eyed and interacting with his caregivers.

In a Facebook post, the zoo wrote, "We expect a lengthy, indoor recovery time before he can be with Onyx again, and although we are optimistic, we know he’s not out of the woods yet. However, we are happy to have him here, in the comforts of his familiar home, with our ever caring animal caregivers."