BILLINGS - ZooMontana's touring golf cart got quite the upgrade after one group took a tour and decided to make an improvement.

Members of the Billings Junior Woman's Club noted that ZooMontana’s touring golf cart was “aged”. They also said the cart’s lack of a sound system made the tour difficult to hear, so they came up with a proposal.

“The Billings GFWC has been a long-time friend of the Zoo”, Jeff Ewelt, Executive Director of ZooMontana, said. “But boy was I shocked when they told me they wanted to better our tour experience through the purchase of a new touring cart. By the end of the conversation, we agreed that the new vehicle was going to be state of the art. The final product is a testament to the incredible generosity and commitment the GFWC Billings Junior Woman’s Club has to ZooMontana and the community. We will be forever grateful."

The new cart is a 12-passenger, electric vehicle, complete with solar panels, a cooling system and a PA system.

Ewelt says the cart just fits on the paths and will make exploring the zoo a possibility for seniors, the handi-capable and anyone else that may find the Zoo’s paths difficult to navigate.

You can book a tour by calling ZooMontana at 406-652-8100. All tours are weather dependent.