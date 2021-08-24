BILLINGS — ZooMontana announced via press release that the 2021 Montana Renaissance Festival, scheduled for Sept. 4 & 5, and Boo at the Zoo, for Oct. 30, have been canceled due to the COVID-19 delta variant case increase.

ZooMontana Executive Director Jeff Ewelt released the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that I am canceling this year’s Renaissance Faire and Boo at the Zoo. As one of the largest cultural institutions in the state, it is important that we lead and make decisions that keep our guests, staff, volunteers and animals safe. The recent uptick in COVID-19 delta variant cases prevents us from holding large-scale events on our grounds. With nearly 8,000 people expected during a 2-day period for the Ren Faire, and 5,000 for Boo, the risks are simply too great. We are supporting our local health officials' calls for preventative measures and thank the community for its understanding and support.

Ewelt said these cancelations are a blow to the organization, however, attendance revenue from throughout the summer will absorb the losses.