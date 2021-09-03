BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) welcomes the community to bring their pets and attend the unveiling ceremony for their new mural, "Hope", on Sept. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Light refreshments and “pup”-sicles will be provided. Also, artist Wayne Small and his dog, Pookie, who was adopted from YVAS and is featured on the mural, will be in attendance.

The event is set to kickoff national Clear the Shelters weekend. YVAS says they'll offer adoption promotions and hopes that every shelter animal is able to find their fur-ever home.

Small says he was excited for this opportunity to help beautify the shelter and give it the attention it deserves.

"YVAS has made a major impact in my life through the adoption of three dogs and a chicken over the years. I am sympathetic to YVAS’s goal of compassion and safety for animals in our community," he said.

YVAS Executive Director Triniti Chavez says she and the staff are excited to see the colorful mural help those arriving at the shelter feel more at home when they look for an animal.

The mural, and soon-to-be installed adjoining Rainbow Fence, will be a space for adopters to celebrate, as well as a place to honor the memories of happy lives lived.

As stated in a release, funding for "Hope" was made possible by grants from the Big Sky Economic Development’s Space2Place program and the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation.

For more information on the shelter and its upcoming events, you can follow them on Facebook or visit their website at www.yvas.org.