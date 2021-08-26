BILLINGS — During their busy season, the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) can have over 100 furry friends in need of a foster home. Which is why some animals at the shelter paws-itively need your help.

"Animals sent out to foster are compromised in some way and foster parents are able to give them the love and care they need before they're ready to be adopted," Volunteer Foster Coordinator Riley Bailey said.

Fostering an animal from the shelter means opening your heart and reaching out your hand to a paw in need. Bailey says that fostering comes with a commitment, but the length of how long you'll be fostering depends on each animal's individual needs.

"We get all kinds of cases in. So, we do get moms with babies, we get bottle babies, those are a little bit more time, you gotta feed them every couple of hours. A lot of the ones we send out are just underage, so they're not big enough to be spayed and neutered yet," Bailey said.

While dogs and pocket pets are in need of fostering, Bailey says 85% of the animals they send out are cats.

If you're wanting to make a positive impact on an animal's life, but don't know if you're prepared, Bailey says the shelter will make sure you're completely ready beforehand.

"Everybody goes through an orientation first so they can make sure that it's something they're prepared and willing to do. We supply any supplies that are needed, so the food, the liter, any medications, things like that. We don't want that to be a limiting factor for people, so we provide that," Bailey said.

YVAS offers monthly foster workshops. If you think you're ready to help raise some cool cats and kittens, you can visit www.yvas.org/get-involved/foster/.